Market cap of Ayro Inc. [AYRO] reaches 185.72M – now what?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] loss -7.21% on the last trading session, reaching $4.89 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that AYRO to Participate at the Investor Summit Conference and Present to Investors on May 17, 2021.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), announced that management will participate at the Investor Summit Conference on May 17, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will deliver his corporate presentation at 3:30pm ET on May 17, 2021.

Ayro Inc. represents 32.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.72 million with the latest information. AYRO stock price has been found in the range of $4.865 to $5.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 1187174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for AYRO stock

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.60 and a Current Ratio set at 43.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $39 million, or 24.20% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,942,299, which is approximately 177.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 483,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.27 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 83.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 5,185,590 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 867,059 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,926,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,979,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,394 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 194,988 shares during the same period.