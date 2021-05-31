Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 141.91M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.88 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results.

Q1 2021 Revenue of $13.2 Million, Up 136% From the Prior Year’s Quarter.

Q1 2021 Net Income of $2.0 Million Compared to a $6.5 Million Loss in the Prior Year’s Quarter.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DPW stock has declined by -36.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.64% and lost -37.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $141.91 million, with 49.50 million shares outstanding and 49.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 3680750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.70% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 473,109, which is approximately 407.944% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 394,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.81 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 20.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 1,672,975 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,202,332 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 148,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,516 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 582,206 shares during the same period.