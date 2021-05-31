Market cap of Amyris Inc. [AMRS] reaches 4.40B – now what?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $14.23 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.16, while the highest price level was $15.21. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Amyris Clean Beauty Consumer Brands Expand By Over 10,000 North American Retail Doors.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it has obtained commitments for over 10,000 new doors at retail stores such as Sephora North America, CVS, KeHe North America, Loblaws Super Saver, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart Canada and Wegmans to sell Amyris clean beauty consumer products. Sales at these retailers are expected to start over the next two quarters.

A consumer super cycle is accelerating demand for natural, sustainably sourced, products. Amyris’s clean beauty brands are well positioned to respond to this significant consumer movement with a leading portfolio of beauty and personal care products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 130.45 percent and weekly performance of 5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 394.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 2698583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.70.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -194.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,502 million, or 39.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,687,965, which is approximately -4.092% of the company’s market cap and around 41.56% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.1 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $187.29 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 20,890,311 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,601,533 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 68,037,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,528,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,539 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,696,853 shares during the same period.