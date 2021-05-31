Market Analysts see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] gained 7.58% on the last trading session, reaching $5.68 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced the acceptance and presentation details of a poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting. The ASCP annual meeting is being held virtually June 1-4, 2021. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Title.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 41.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $217.83 million with the latest information. ZYNE stock price has been found in the range of $5.13 to $5.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 6126325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for ZYNE stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.36. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 23.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $51 million, or 25.00% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,987,786, which is approximately 9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,537,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.73 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.26 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 3,435,717 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 853,878 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,756,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,045,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,838 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 303,482 shares during the same period.