Market Analysts see Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] price surged by 6.45 percent to reach at $1.47. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Lantheus Receives U.S. FDA Approval of PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection, the First and Only Commercially Available PSMA PET Imaging Agent for Prostate Cancer.

PYLARIFY will be available immediately to imaging centers in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern regions and is expected to be broadly available throughout the U.S. by year end.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer. PYLARIFY is the first and only commercially available approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer. The product will be immediately available in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern regions and availability is expected to rapidly expand over the next six months with broad availability across the U.S. anticipated by year end.

A sum of 1357144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 732.31K shares. Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $24.44 and dropped to a low of $22.75 until finishing in the latest session at $24.25.

The one-year LNTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.83. The average equity rating for LNTH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 341.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

LNTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.63. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lantheus Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.99 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for LNTH is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.10. Additionally, LNTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] managed to generate an average of -$22,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

LNTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.32%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,490 million, or 94.30% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,734,292, which is approximately 4.305% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,098,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.9 million in LNTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $104.77 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 12.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 9,964,009 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,601,363 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,882,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,447,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,620,866 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 726,499 shares during the same period.