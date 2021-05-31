Market Analysts see Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] traded at a high on 05/28/21, posting a 0.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.40. The company report on May 29, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of XEC, COG, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC, NCBS, PEBO, PFBI, and PPD.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NASDAQ: XEC) – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ: COG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8565916 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for COG stock reached $6.54 billion, with 399.12 million shares outstanding and 391.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, COG reached a trading volume of 8565916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on COG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has COG stock performed recently?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, COG shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.45, while it was recorded at 16.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to 40.83%.

Insider trade positions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

There are presently around $6,255 million, or 98.60% of COG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,419,430, which is approximately 4.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 43,078,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.48 million in COG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $526.44 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly 11.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 32,056,502 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 39,700,140 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 309,619,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,376,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,636 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,610,644 shares during the same period.