Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Stock trading around $57.09 per share: What’s Next?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.12%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate as a Keynote Speaker at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will participate as a keynote speaker at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 2:55 p.m. PST (5:55 p.m. EST).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock rose by 82.63%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.68. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.28 billion, with 326.17 million shares outstanding and 269.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 9032437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $69.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $59 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.17, while it was recorded at 54.71 for the last single week of trading, and 45.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,485 million, or 85.00% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,541,578, which is approximately 2.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,982,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.17 billion in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 11.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 45,123,278 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 38,208,605 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 187,909,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,241,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,246,709 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,372,364 shares during the same period.