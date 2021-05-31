Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Stock trading around $9.90 per share: What’s Next?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.25 during the day while it closed the day at $9.90. The company report on May 29, 2021 that LORDSTOWN MOTORS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. – RIDE.

On March 12, 2021, pre-market, Hindenburg Research reported that the Company has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and that it “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” Further, the report noted that the Company’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than it being “on track” for a September 2021 production start. Then, on March 17, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed during an earnings call that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, despite not including that disclosure in its Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, filed after trading closed that same day.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock has also gained 3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIDE stock has declined by -50.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.50% and lost -50.65% year-on date.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $1.86 billion, with 165.97 million shares outstanding and 111.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 8391506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $35 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $1, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on RIDE stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 21 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$314,241 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $367 million, or 22.50% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,394,237, which is approximately 1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,599,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.53 million in RIDE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $35.61 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 268.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 13,473,366 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 15,569,829 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,035,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,079,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,238,457 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,737,088 shares during the same period.