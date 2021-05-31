Loop Capital lifts Big Lots Inc. [BIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] loss -5.58% on the last trading session, reaching $60.94 price per share at the time. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Big Lots Reports Record Q1 Results.

Q1 SALES UP 13% WITH EPS MORE THAN DOUBLE PRIOR YEAR.

Q1 COMPS INCREASE 11.3%.

Big Lots Inc. represents 36.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.27 billion with the latest information. BIG stock price has been found in the range of $58.62 to $62.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 752.87K shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 3159239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $73 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on BIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.16, while it was recorded at 63.57 for the last single week of trading, and 55.66 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.15.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 14.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.66. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $17,005 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted 2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to 9.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $2,108 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,910,285, which is approximately 0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,871,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.89 million in BIG stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $125.33 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -1.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 2,488,119 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 5,877,564 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 26,225,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,591,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,328,537 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,481,326 shares during the same period.