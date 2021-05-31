Jefferies lifts Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10133913 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) announced the pricing of its public offering of 37.5 million shares of its common stock, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $128.625 million, before deducting any underwriting compensation or estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.625 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay for the previously announced redemption of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, repayment of maturing obligations, capital expenditures and working capital.

It opened the trading session at $3.40, the shares rose to $3.45 and dropped to $3.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IVR points out that the company has recorded -1.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, IVR reached to a volume of 10133913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.93.

Trading performance analysis for IVR stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.74. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -15.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. posted -1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -291.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. go to 1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

There are presently around $484 million, or 58.40% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,562,375, which is approximately 29.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,538,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.03 million in IVR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $26.1 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 27.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 40,561,223 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,697,432 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 94,988,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,246,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,316,002 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,852 shares during the same period.