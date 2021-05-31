iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell -18.42% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on May 24, 2021 that iQIYI Launches its “SWEET ON Theater” Romantic Drama Collection.

New section to build upon platform’s highly successful themed “theater” series model.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it has released the first series of its “SWEET ON Theater”, a new collection of romantic dramas. The first series, titled Moonlight, has already been released on iQIYI’s streaming platform. “SWEET ON Theater” will feature seven dramas that focus on different aspects relating to young users’ expectations and experiences with love: Day of Becoming You, Make a Wish, Love under the Full Moon, Sweet Teeth, First Love Again, Moonlight, and Forever and Ever. Through the “SWEET ON Theater”, iQIYI strives to capture and echo the values and emotions that young people have for romance.

A sum of 9326257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.18M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $14.83 and dropped to a low of $14.22 until finishing in the latest session at $14.26.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.97. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,271 million, or 81.30% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 26,033,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.24 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $288.73 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 100,557,740 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 78,780,036 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 120,179,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,517,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,497,295 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 18,857,914 shares during the same period.