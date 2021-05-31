GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Stock trading around $18.54 per share: What’s Next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] slipped around -0.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.54 at the close of the session, down -3.34%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that GSX Techedu Announces First Quarter of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (the “Company”), a leading online large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights[1].

GSX Techedu Inc. stock is now -64.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOTU Stock saw the intraday high of $19.67 and lowest of $17.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.05, which means current price is +14.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.63M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 6663014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -43.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.90, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading, and 69.07 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] managed to generate an average of -$8,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 32,072,387 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 46,608,061 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,155,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,836,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,600,947 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,889,893 shares during the same period.