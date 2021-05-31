For Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] closed the trading session at $1.43 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.4145, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on May 27, 2021 that The Film Detective’s Digital Drive-in Is Open for the Summer.

The Film Detective Brings Dozens of Drive-in Classics to the Comfort of Home with Double-Features and Marathons throughout the Summer.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, will be dedicating the entire summer to a celebration of the drive-in movie.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 121.77 percent and weekly performance of 10.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 155.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.90M shares, CIDM reached to a volume of 9065876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3703, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0324 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $16 million, or 9.40% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,732,948, which is approximately 243.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,061,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $2.12 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,798,930 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,218,001 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,460,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,477,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 954,494 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,396 shares during the same period.