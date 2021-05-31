Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -2.57: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -2.57% or -0.35 points to close at $13.26 with a heavy trading volume of 9576889 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Fisker to Partner With Mekonomen Group for Delivery, Servicing and Fleet Management Across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Mekonomen Group to provide total after-sales services for Fisker customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, consistent with the asset-lite business model being deployed across the Fisker business globally.

Fisker confirms that deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV are projected to start in Denmark, Norway and Sweden from Q4 2022.

It opened the trading session at $13.60, the shares rose to $13.85 and dropped to $13.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded -38.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.15M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 9576889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.07, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 85.60 and a Current Ratio set at 85.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $943 million, or 44.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,215,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.72 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $130.52 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 174.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 28,476,427 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,909,543 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 24,714,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,100,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,818,791 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,081,421 shares during the same period.