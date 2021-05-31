CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] Stock trading around $20.75 per share: What’s Next?

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -5.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.75. The company report on May 28, 2021 that CVR Energy Determines Stock Ratio for Distribution of Delek US Holdings Common Stock to CVR Energy Stockholders in Connection With Special Dividend.

CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) announced the final ratio for the Stock Distribution (defined below) portion of its previously announced special dividend of $492 million, which is payable in a combination of cash and the common stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek”) held by the Company (the “Stock Distribution”). The special dividend will be paid on June 10, 2021 (the “Distribution Date”). In the Stock Distribution, the Company will distribute 0.1048 of a share of Delek common stock for each share of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the close of business on May 26, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The final Stock Distribution ratio was calculated by dividing the 10,539,880 shares of Delek common stock to be distributed by 100,530,599 shares of CVR Energy common stock outstanding as of the close of business on the Record Date. No fractional shares of Delek common stock will be distributed. Instead, stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional share of Delek common stock that they otherwise would have received. The Company intends to announce the amount of cash per share of its common stock to which each of its stockholders will be entitled on the Distribution Date.

Stockholders should consult their tax advisors with respect to U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax consequences of the special dividend. The distribution of Delek common stock will be made in book-entry form and no physical share certificates will be issued.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1495742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVR Energy Inc. stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.52%.

The market cap for CVI stock reached $2.20 billion, with 100.50 million shares outstanding and 29.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 701.00K shares, CVI reached a trading volume of 1495742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, CVI shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 21.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.65 and a Gross Margin at -6.46. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for CVI is now -11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, CVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] managed to generate an average of -$179,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVR Energy Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVI.

Insider trade positions for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

Positions in CVR Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,346,146 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,734,382 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 85,446,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,526,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,586 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,996,243 shares during the same period.