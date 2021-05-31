Credit Suisse lifts Barclays PLC [BCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.58. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Barclays Adds Streaming Firm Pricing To MarketAxess’ Live Markets Order Book.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) announced that Barclays (NYSE: BCS) has committed to become a dedicated market maker and is actively contributing streaming prices for US investment grade corporate bonds to the MarketAxess Live Markets™ order book for institutional credit markets.

Leveraging the anonymous all-to-all Open Trading marketplace, Live Markets provides a single view of two-way, actionable prices for the most active US investment grade bonds, including recently issued debt, benchmark issues and news-driven securities. Live Markets gives institutional credit investors and dealers the ability to place resting live orders in the market and engage firm prices provided by dealers and investors with a single click. Barclays joins Goldman Sachs and another systematic dedicated market maker as a streaming liquidity provider in Live Markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5764761 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barclays PLC stands at 2.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $44.07 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 5764761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $12.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 319.19.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 1.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.46. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $18,386 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $951 million, or 2.10% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16,468,251, which is approximately -7.791% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 7,108,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.21 million in BCS stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $73.12 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 406.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barclays PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 17,205,387 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 11,438,031 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 61,222,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,866,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,392,452 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,436 shares during the same period.