Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] Stock trading around $19.72 per share: What’s Next?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. The company report on May 30, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DOX, CCIV and WPG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.14 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.31M shares, CCIV stock reached a trading volume of 6862855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,223,589 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 110,111,026 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 105,445,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,889,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,395,376 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 88,803,260 shares during the same period.