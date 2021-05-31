Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] moved up 5.92: Why It’s Important

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] closed the trading session at $4.65 on 05/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.371, while the highest price level was $4.945. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces First Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call.

Women’s specialty retailer Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the “Company”) will host a conference call with security analysts on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 192.45 percent and weekly performance of 6.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 187.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CHS reached to a volume of 3173039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CHS stock trade performance evaluation

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.28 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.21.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now -26.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 520.44. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of -$28,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. posted -1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -520.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $434 million, or 77.90% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,770,296, which is approximately 7.743% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 8,462,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.35 million in CHS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.29 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -4.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 11,261,459 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 13,428,636 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 68,554,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,244,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,134,138 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,107 shares during the same period.