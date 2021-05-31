Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] moved down -0.94: Why It’s Important

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] loss -0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $5.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Centennial Resource Development to Participate in the UBS Global Energy Conference.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, and George S. Glyphis, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the UBS Global Energy Conference to be held virtually on May 25, 2021.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. represents 278.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. CDEV stock price has been found in the range of $5.145 to $5.3968.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 5848646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CDEV stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 316.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 423.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.39 and a Gross Margin at -2.84. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.64.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.18. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of -$4,522,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $920 million, or 63.10% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,147,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.68 million in CDEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.87 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 3043.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 35,933,189 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 23,289,600 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 114,714,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,937,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,363,170 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,284,414 shares during the same period.