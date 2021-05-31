Bernstein slashes price target on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] – find out why.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.11 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Gilead-Kite Oncology to Present Transformative Science From Growing Portfolio at ASCO 2021.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, announced that 16 abstracts representing the breadth of the Gilead-Kite Oncology portfolio will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting from June 4-8, 2021. The abstracts, including two oral presentations, expand on the clinical profiles of Gilead’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), as well as Kite’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies across a range of cancers, including in existing indications and for investigational uses.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock is now 13.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GILD Stock saw the intraday high of $66.685 and lowest of $65.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.31, which means current price is +14.12% above from all time high which was touched on 05/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 5937318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $74.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.12, while it was recorded at 66.40 for the last single week of trading, and 63.70 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.38 and a Gross Margin at +81.70. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 21.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.45. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $9,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $64,898 million, or 80.50% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 124,723,133, which is approximately 12.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 122,606,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.11 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.89 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 1.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 781 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 66,883,547 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 56,726,637 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 858,049,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,659,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,424,565 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 8,592,821 shares during the same period.