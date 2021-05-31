ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] moved up 6.70: Why It’s Important

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACTC] jumped around 1.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.15 at the close of the session, up 6.70%. The company report on May 15, 2021 that ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. Announces Registration Statement in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Proterra Inc has been Declared Effective and Sets June 11, 2021 as the Meeting Date for The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) (“ArcLight”) announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 of ArcLight (File No. 333-252674) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with ArcLight’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to consider the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Proterra Inc (“Proterra”)., ArcLight began mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to shareholders of ArcLight as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. Announces Registration Statement in Connection with Proterra Inc.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. stock is now 63.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACTC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.15 and lowest of $17.235 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.06, which means current price is +70.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 959.57K shares, ACTC reached a trading volume of 1048659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ACTC stock performed recently?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, ACTC shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]

42 institutional holders increased their position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACTC] by around 9,066,072 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 12,003,961 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,531,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,538,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,482,218 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,506,167 shares during the same period.