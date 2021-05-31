Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] Is Currently 5.61 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] gained 5.61% or 0.17 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1320093 shares. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholder Meeting.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) would like to remind its shareholders that they have until 1:30 pm (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday June 8, 2021, to vote their shares for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders to be held on Thursday June 10, 2021, at 1:30 pm (Vancouver Time).

Shareholders are urged to carefully read the information circular in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the information circular and all other meeting materials is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Alexco website at https://www.alexcoresource.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

It opened the trading session at $3.04, the shares rose to $3.23 and dropped to $3.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXU points out that the company has recorded 29.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 946.32K shares, AXU reached to a volume of 1320093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXU shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for AXU stock

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, AXU shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -448.60 and a Gross Margin at -76.34. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1345.78.

Return on Total Capital for AXU is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.00. Additionally, AXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] managed to generate an average of -$296,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexco Resource Corp. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

There are presently around $122 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,804,577, which is approximately -0.797% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 7,757,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.82 million in AXU stocks shares; and JUPITER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $22.36 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 13,103,908 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 877,411 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 24,297,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,278,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,553,807 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 199,269 shares during the same period.