Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] is -11.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.17%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems to Participate in Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference on June 2, 2021.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced that it will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products.”.

Over the last 12 months, AEHR stock rose by 36.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.99 million, with 23.52 million shares outstanding and 20.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.76K shares, AEHR stock reached a trading volume of 1036112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.55. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.00. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$39,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AEHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 20.60% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 255,750 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 778,265 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,823,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,857,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,998 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 739,976 shares during the same period.