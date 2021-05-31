Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Revenue clocked in at $0.08 million, up 53.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] price plunged by -1.38 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Acasti Intends to Request Hearing Before Nasdaq Panel to Present Plan of Compliance.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announced that, on May 11, 2021, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) indicating that, based upon the Company’s non-compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a) (the “Rule”) as of May 10, 2021, the Company’s securities were subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). The Company has previously disclosed and expected such notification from Nasdaq and believes it has options to regain compliance, preferably in connection with its proposed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”) as is often done in connection with similar transactions.

The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which will stay any further action by Nasdaq pending the conclusion of the hearing process. Importantly, Acasti is prepared to take definitive action to regain compliance with the Rule and otherwise ensure the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company understands that Panel hearings are typically scheduled within 30-45 calendar days of an issuer’s request, and in accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Panel has the discretion to grant the Company an extension through November 8, 2021 to regain compliance with the Rule.

A sum of 9958315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.96M shares. Acasti Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5348 and dropped to a low of $0.4916 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1233.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03.

ACST Stock Performance Analysis:

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5096, while it was recorded at 0.4985 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4638 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acasti Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.21% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 913,651, which is approximately 32.801% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 378,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.13 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 873,703 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,213 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,437,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,227,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,665 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,555,713 shares during the same period.