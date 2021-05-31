180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] moved up 7.96: Why It’s Important

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] price surged by 7.96 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on May 28, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces the Appointment of Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to Board of Directors.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced that it has appointed Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to its Board of Directors (“Board”) effective June 15, 2021.

Russell Ray was formerly Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Health Care at Credit Suisse First Boston Corporation where he led a 50-person team with offices in Baltimore, Chicago, London, New York and San Francisco focused on providing corporate finance and M&A advisory services to private and public companies in the biotechnology, health care services and health care information technology sectors.

A sum of 1038565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares reached a high of $9.55 and dropped to a low of $8.15 until finishing in the latest session at $8.54.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.51. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 7.30% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,665, which is approximately -57.473% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 478,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 863,179 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 870,710 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 115,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,618,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,429 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 192,735 shares during the same period.