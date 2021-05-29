why PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.18

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $2.04. The company report on May 24, 2021 that PPG appoints Kappas as vice president, global sustainability, Carroll as vice president, automotive OEM, Americas and mobility.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced two executive appointments, effective July 1. Diane Kappas, current vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Americas, will become vice president, global sustainability. Andrew Carroll, current vice president, industrial coatings, Americas, will become vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Americas and mobility. Kappas will report to Amy Ericson, senior vice president, packaging coatings, and Carroll will report to Rebecca Liebert, executive vice president.

A sum of 3177467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. PPG Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $181.14 and dropped to a low of $179.42 until finishing in the latest session at $180.79.

The one-year PPG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.46. The average equity rating for PPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $178.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PPG Stock Performance Analysis:

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, PPG shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.88, while it was recorded at 179.33 for the last single week of trading, and 143.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPG Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +39.83. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.12. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $22,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPG Industries Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 13.67%.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,084 million, or 83.70% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,292,120, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,398,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in PPG stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.04 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly -3.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 18,041,434 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 9,883,791 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 166,132,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,057,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,376 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,316,481 shares during the same period.