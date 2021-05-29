Wall Street Analyst Downgrade McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]. What else is Wall St. saying

McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] price plunged by -1.07 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on May 11, 2021 that McCormick & Company Recognized as 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Company.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on DiversityInc’s 2021 Top 50 list of Companies for Diversity for the fifth year in a row. McCormick placed 47th overall in this year’s ranking. This award is the result of a highly competitive survey conducted by DiversityInc, which highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

“We are proud to be recognized as a 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 company for the fifth consecutive year,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. “This honor underscores our belief in the ‘Power of People’ which drives our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion and is the foundation of our efforts. Our leadership development programs, expanded supplier diversity initiatives, and continued support for communities where we live, work and operate are making an impact.”.

A sum of 3122723 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. McCormick & Company Incorporated shares reached a high of $90.05 and dropped to a low of $88.57 until finishing in the latest session at $88.70.

The one-year MKC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for MKC stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $92.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McCormick & Company Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for McCormick & Company Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MKC stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MKC shares from 147 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McCormick & Company Incorporated is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 60.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MKC Stock Performance Analysis:

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, MKC shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.49, while it was recorded at 89.97 for the last single week of trading, and 92.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McCormick & Company Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.16 and a Gross Margin at +41.04. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.34.

Return on Total Capital for MKC is now 12.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.50. Additionally, MKC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] managed to generate an average of $57,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.McCormick & Company Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MKC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McCormick & Company Incorporated posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Company Incorporated go to 6.00%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,825 million, or 83.40% of MKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,034,750, which is approximately -0.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,915,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in MKC stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.58 billion in MKC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McCormick & Company Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE:MKC] by around 11,022,299 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 10,913,904 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 179,022,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,958,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,036,478 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,790,522 shares during the same period.