Seaport Global Securities lifts Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $99.73 during the day while it closed the day at $99.16. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter; Affirms Fiscal 2021 Guidance.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) reported consolidated results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights.

Atmos Energy Corporation stock has also gained 0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATO stock has inclined by 17.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.12% and gained 3.91% year-on date.

The market cap for ATO stock reached $12.98 billion, with 129.16 million shares outstanding and 128.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 831.50K shares, ATO reached a trading volume of 3236757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $106.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Atmos Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ATO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61.

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, ATO shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.79, while it was recorded at 98.54 for the last single week of trading, and 95.83 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.21 and a Gross Margin at +39.09. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.22. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $128,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atmos Energy Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.17%.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,651 million, or 85.20% of ATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,386,217, which is approximately 3.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,211,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in ATO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $905.63 million in ATO stock with ownership of nearly 7.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atmos Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO] by around 10,561,415 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 11,160,027 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 86,278,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,999,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,465,312 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,038 shares during the same period.