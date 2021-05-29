Raymond James slashes price target on Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] – find out why.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $84.18 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Cheniere and Shell Collaborate to Deliver Carbon-Neutral US LNG to Europe.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE American: CQP) (together, “Cheniere”) announced that Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC has supplied a carbon neutral cargo1 of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to Shell2 as part of the companies’ long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. Cheniere and Shell worked together to offset the full lifecycle greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions associated with the LNG cargo by retiring nature-based offsets to account for the estimated CO2e emissions produced through the entire value chain, from production through use by the final consumer (all scopes3).

The carbon-neutral LNG cargo was supplied from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility and delivered to Europe in early April. Offsets used were bought from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based projects with Cheniere purchasing the portion attributable to estimated CO2e emissions associated with activities upstream of the FOB delivery point, including production and liquefaction. Nature-based projects protect, transform or restore land and enable nature to add oxygen and absorb more CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. Each carbon offset is subject to a third-party verification process and represents the avoidance or removal of 1 tonne of CO2e.

Cheniere Energy Inc. represents 252.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.47 billion with the latest information. LNG stock price has been found in the range of $83.50 to $85.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3233644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $90.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 75.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LNG stock

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.84, while it was recorded at 84.29 for the last single week of trading, and 62.55 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.91.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of -$55,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $19,012 million, or 95.00% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,256,268, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,990,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.37 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 19,843,384 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 19,387,656 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 185,765,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,996,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,894,787 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,710 shares during the same period.