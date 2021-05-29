NOV Inc. [NOV] Revenue clocked in at $5.46 billion, up 18.28% YTD: What’s Next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] gained 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $16.24 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that NOV Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

About NOV.

NOV Inc. represents 385.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.36 billion with the latest information. NOV stock price has been found in the range of $16.18 to $16.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 3157341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $17.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13.50 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for NOV stock

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.97 and a Gross Margin at +6.97. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.06. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$91,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOV Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 115.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 18.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOV Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $5,830 million, or 94.50% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,115,723, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,521,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.12 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $539.62 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 65,738,822 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 41,222,070 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 252,037,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,998,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,831,664 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 33,630,849 shares during the same period.