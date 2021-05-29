Market cap of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] reaches 3.42B – now what?

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] traded at a high on 05/27/21, posting a 2.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.17. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Owens & Minor Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Drive Sustainable Growth at 2021 Investor Day.

Provides long-term targets in excess of $12 billion of revenue, more than $650 million of adjusted EBITDA and over $6.00 of adjusted earnings per share by 2026.

Provides guidance for 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $400-$450 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 – $3.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3109983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Owens & Minor Inc. stands at 9.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.26%.

The market cap for OMI stock reached $3.42 billion, with 70.83 million shares outstanding and 70.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, OMI reached a trading volume of 3109983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $14, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on OMI stock. On July 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OMI shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has OMI stock performed recently?

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.89. With this latest performance, OMI shares gained by 22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 482.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.06, while it was recorded at 37.05 for the last single week of trading, and 27.89 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.00. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 12.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.16. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of $4,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to 16.93%.

Insider trade positions for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

There are presently around $2,980 million, or 89.40% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,297,434, which is approximately 8.011% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,326,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.14 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $170.49 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -11.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 9,402,096 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,505,657 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 48,061,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,968,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,100 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,509 shares during the same period.