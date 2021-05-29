Market cap of Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] reaches 2.19B – now what?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.42 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Butterfly Network Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Butterfly Network’s Solution.

Gross Margin Above 50% and Adjusted Gross Margin Above 45% Reflecting Benefits of the New Butterfly iQ+ Supply Chain.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock is now -42.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BFLY Stock saw the intraday high of $11.47 and lowest of $10.8843 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.13, which means current price is +24.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 3214107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 176.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has BFLY stock performed recently?

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -20.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.72% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.27, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$508,480 per employee.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Insider trade positions for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]

There are presently around $752 million, or 39.70% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 10,716,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,489,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.79 million in BFLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.5 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 56,835,380 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,697,479 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,324,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,856,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,007,405 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,600 shares during the same period.