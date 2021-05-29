Market Analysts see Seagate Technology plc [STX] gaining to $98. Time to buy?

Seagate Technology plc [NASDAQ: STX] loss -0.37% or -0.36 points to close at $96.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3252108 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:.

It opened the trading session at $97.17, the shares rose to $98.00 and dropped to $95.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded 64.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, STX reached to a volume of 3252108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $89.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Seagate Technology plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $66 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology plc is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 59.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Seagate Technology plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.91, while it was recorded at 95.76 for the last single week of trading, and 65.17 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Seagate Technology plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Seagate Technology plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagate Technology plc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology plc go to 8.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology plc [STX]

There are presently around $19,787 million, or 91.00% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,166,779, which is approximately -6.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 23,011,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly -8.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 22,293,873 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 26,160,774 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 155,982,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,437,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,326 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,605,954 shares during the same period.