Market Analysts see American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] gaining to $278. Time to buy?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.31%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.27 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on July 9, 2021 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

About American Tower.

Over the last 12 months, AMT stock dropped by -1.55%. The one-year American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.26. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.65 billion, with 444.49 million shares outstanding and 444.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, AMT stock reached a trading volume of 3147278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $280.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 112.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.66, while it was recorded at 252.93 for the last single week of trading, and 235.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.37 and a Gross Margin at +48.90. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 8.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.83. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $300,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 17.96%.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101,788 million, or 92.00% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,741,264, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,556,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.38 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 880 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 25,115,560 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 26,866,751 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 348,585,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,567,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,356,658 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,436,157 shares during the same period.