For Regency Centers Corporation [REG], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Regency Centers Announces Appointment of James Simmons to Expanded Board of Directors.

Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed James (“Jim”) H. Simmons III as its newest member. Mr. Simmons is currently the CEO and Founding Partner of Asland Capital Partners, a private equity firm focusing on acquiring, repositioning, and operating best-in-class multifamily, mixed-use and retail assets in revitalizing sub-markets. He has spent much of his career managing, originating and structuring real estate transactions across the public and private sectors. With the addition of Mr. Simmons as an independent director, Regency has expanded the size of the Board to twelve directors.

“We are very excited to add Jim to our Board, and look forward to benefitting from his wealth of industry experience and breadth of relationships as we further refine our investment strategy and look ahead to new opportunities to create value,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 3253765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Regency Centers Corporation shares reached a high of $64.71 and dropped to a low of $63.89 until finishing in the latest session at $64.12.

The one-year REG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.3. The average equity rating for REG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regency Centers Corporation [REG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REG shares is $62.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Regency Centers Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Regency Centers Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regency Centers Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for REG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for REG in the course of the last twelve months was 56.65.

REG Stock Performance Analysis:

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, REG shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.74, while it was recorded at 63.70 for the last single week of trading, and 49.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regency Centers Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regency Centers Corporation [REG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +37.20. Regency Centers Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for REG is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.23. Additionally, REG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] managed to generate an average of $139,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

REG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regency Centers Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regency Centers Corporation go to 9.10%.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,918 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,809,151, which is approximately 1.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,416,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in REG stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.04 billion in REG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regency Centers Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG] by around 15,213,030 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 12,253,938 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 143,178,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,645,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,464,040 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,981,614 shares during the same period.