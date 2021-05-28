Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] moved up 15.73: Why It’s Important

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] gained 15.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Regarding the Long-term use of Qtrypta™ for the Treatment of Acute Migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that an article titled, “Long Term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Intracutaneous Zolmitriptan (M207) in the Acute Treatment of Migraine” was published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. This open-label, multicenter observational study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the repeated use of Qtrypta™ in adults with migraine who had historically experienced at least 2 migraine attacks per month. The tolerability and efficacy results in this long-term study were consistent with the results observed in the Phase 2/3 ZOTRIP study.

“The data published provide safety and efficacy findings for Qtyrpta™ when given repeatedly over the course of a year for the acute treatment of migraine,” said Don Kellerman, PharmD, vice president of clinical development and medical affairs of Zosano. “The similarity of these findings with those from the pivotal ZOTRIP study — across primary and secondary outcome measurements — provide supportive evidence regarding the performance of Qtrypta™, and if approved, its potential as a valuable long-term treatment option for patients.”.

Zosano Pharma Corporation represents 106.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.02 million with the latest information. ZSAN stock price has been found in the range of $0.8394 to $0.9646.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 19292046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ZSAN stock

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9833, while it was recorded at 0.7674 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0095 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14624.11 and a Gross Margin at -1050.45. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14896.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -71.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.41. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$741,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 13.30% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,832,063, which is approximately 8.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 118.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 2,422,604 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,300,060 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,369,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,091,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,577 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,892 shares during the same period.