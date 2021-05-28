Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] moved up 9.82: Why It’s Important

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] jumped around 1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.18 at the close of the session, up 9.82%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Yatsen Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock is now -34.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YSG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.18 and lowest of $10.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.47, which means current price is +31.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 3177004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has YSG stock performed recently?

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.96. With this latest performance, YSG shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.28. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.36.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -58.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.70. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] managed to generate an average of -$98,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 31,180,479 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 49,653,797 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,648,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,185,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,850,902 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,558,412 shares during the same period.