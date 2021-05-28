Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Is Currently -1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $71.13 during the day while it closed the day at $70.27. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 45.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEL stock has inclined by 19.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.13% and gained 5.40% year-on date.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $37.58 billion, with 538.00 million shares outstanding and 536.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3357418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $70.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.30, while it was recorded at 71.24 for the last single week of trading, and 67.76 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.79. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.78.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $129,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.20%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,779 million, or 77.50% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,707,627, which is approximately 2.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,625,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.67 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 10.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 26,472,682 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 24,000,239 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 354,865,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,338,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,505 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,657,293 shares during the same period.