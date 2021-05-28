Wolfe Research lifts Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] traded at a low on 05/27/21, posting a -4.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.58. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Duck Creek Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the following investor conferences.

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1471575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for DCT stock reached $4.97 billion, with 130.79 million shares outstanding and 94.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 718.06K shares, DCT reached a trading volume of 1471575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCT shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $47 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCT in the course of the last twelve months was 227.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

How has DCT stock performed recently?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, DCT shares dropped by -11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.28, while it was recorded at 39.21 for the last single week of trading.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.47 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.50.

Return on Total Capital for DCT is now -4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.45. Additionally, DCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] managed to generate an average of -$16,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. go to 53.70%.

Insider trade positions for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]

There are presently around $3,867 million, or 73.00% of DCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCT stocks are: ACCENTURE PLC with ownership of 21,071,302, which is approximately -16.302% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,884,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.98 million in DCT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $247.27 million in DCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:DCT] by around 23,609,544 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,419,730 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 61,439,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,468,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,433 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 973,614 shares during the same period.