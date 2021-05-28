why NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $223.76

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.28%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced that, as part of its Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.5625 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

Taxation – Cash Dividends Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock rose by 111.79%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.92 billion, with 277.53 million shares outstanding and 275.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 3496939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $223.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $190 to $213. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $182 to $225, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.76, while it was recorded at 205.07 for the last single week of trading, and 164.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NXPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.77%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,956 million, or 96.60% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,393,718, which is approximately -0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,126,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.5 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -13.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 41,887,145 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 42,905,513 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 167,247,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,040,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,525,086 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,076,998 shares during the same period.