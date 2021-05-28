why NiSource Inc. [NI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.70

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.51 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 22 cents per share, payable August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

The board also declared a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation’s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.

NiSource Inc. stock is now 11.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NI Stock saw the intraday high of $25.76 and lowest of $25.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.60, which means current price is +20.96% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4487665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.39 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $9,288 million, or 96.30% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,288,086, which is approximately 5.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,929,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 2.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 31,744,371 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 24,101,822 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 308,978,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,824,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,892 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,893,224 shares during the same period.