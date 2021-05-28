why Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 1.39% or 0.17 points to close at $12.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4336637 shares. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Lexington Realty Trust Announces Appointment of Elizabeth Noe to Board of Trustees.

Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, announced that Elizabeth Noe has been appointed to its Board of Trustees and the Audit Committee of the Board of Trustees, effective May 18, 2021.

Ms. Noe recently retired from the global law firm Paul Hastings LLP, which she joined in 1995. She served as a partner in the firm from February 2001 and as Chair of the Corporate Department from February 2010 until February 2020. Ms. Noe is the Vice-chair and Chair-elect of the Board of Trustees of Agnes Scott College and has served as a Trustee of the College since July 2014.

It opened the trading session at $12.25, the shares rose to $12.44 and dropped to $12.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded 19.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 4336637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on LXP stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LXP shares from 11.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexington Realty Trust posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $3,303 million, or 95.10% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,774,856, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,287,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.2 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $476.32 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 14.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 15,034,213 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 10,644,259 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 241,345,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,024,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,384,936 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,356,542 shares during the same period.