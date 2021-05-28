why Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.98

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 132,856,682 Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”), representing 10% of the public float of Brookfield’s outstanding Class A Shares. Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), and/or alternative trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 25, 2021 to May 24, 2022, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Class A Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted.

As at May 18, 2021, the number of Class A Shares issued and outstanding totalled 1,577,564,357, of which 1,328,566,827 shares represented the public float. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, the maximum daily purchase on the TSX under this bid will be 495,545 Class A Shares, which is 25% of 1,982,183 (the average daily trading volume for Class A Shares on the TSX for the six months ended April 30, 2021).

A sum of 3407173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares reached a high of $50.40 and dropped to a low of $49.70 until finishing in the latest session at $50.17.

The one-year BAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.75. The average equity rating for BAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $54.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.74.

BAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.23 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.16, while it was recorded at 49.49 for the last single week of trading, and 39.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 447.35. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

BAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -210.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.