Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $22

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] loss -3.43% on the last trading session, reaching $20.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that after market-close on Monday, May 17, 2021, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, to provide additional insight related to first-quarter results.

Western Midstream Partners LP represents 413.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.58 billion with the latest information. WES stock price has been found in the range of $20.28 to $21.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 1144828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $23.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WES in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, WES shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.72, while it was recorded at 20.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.57. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.88. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $493,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $3,494 million, or 40.70% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 26,592,821, which is approximately 4.791% of the company’s market cap and around 49.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 18,157,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.31 million in WES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $319.6 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly -28.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 33,673,132 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 20,824,119 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 111,894,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,391,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,640,475 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,478,267 shares during the same period.