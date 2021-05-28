Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] gained 9.23% on the last trading session, reaching $55.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Cassava Sciences to Participate in Q&A Panel Discussion on Alzheimer’s Disease.

– Virtual Panel to be Held on Wednesday, May 26th, 11:00am Eastern Time -.

– Discussion to be Moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group -.

Cassava Sciences Inc. represents 37.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.20 billion with the latest information. SAVA stock price has been found in the range of $51.01 to $55.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 1875508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $77.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $20 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 4.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 666.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2535.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.72, while it was recorded at 50.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.25 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 107.10 and a Current Ratio set at 107.10.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $541 million, or 27.50% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,404,922, which is approximately 22.03% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,774,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.31 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.93 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 53.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,306,441 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,784,722 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,530,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,621,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,449 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,065 shares during the same period.