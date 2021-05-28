Wall Street Analyst Initiated Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ: BNR] closed the trading session at $28.91 on 05/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.50, while the highest price level was $30.73. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Burning Rock Biotech Ltd – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:BNR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78885.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.15 percent and weekly performance of -22.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 362.19K shares, BNR reached to a volume of 4485379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNR shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burning Rock Biotech Limited is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

BNR stock trade performance evaluation

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.80. With this latest performance, BNR shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 27.72 for the last 200 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.93 and a Gross Margin at +73.02. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.73.

Return on Total Capital for BNR is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, BNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] managed to generate an average of -$62,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -95.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited go to 5.11%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $706 million, or 39.50% of BNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,582,128, which is approximately 317.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 1,936,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.08 million in BNR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $56.93 million in BNR stock with ownership of nearly -54.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burning Rock Biotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ:BNR] by around 9,119,004 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,122,803 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,296,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,538,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,775 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,210,766 shares during the same period.