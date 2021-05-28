Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] loss -0.81% or -0.14 points to close at $17.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3275543 shares. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Melco earmarks close to MOP 16 million towards immunity incentive program for colleagues.

Supporting government efforts to build immunity, making vaccination a Company priority to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is earmarking close to MOP 16 million towards a special “Get the Jab” immunity incentive program to encourage colleagues suitable for the COVID-19 vaccine to become fully vaccinated. Amongst the program, and subject to applicable terms and conditions, each fully vaccinated colleague will receive MOP1,000, and once the Company reaches certain immunity targets, up to six colleagues may win MOP1 million each. With immunity now established as a key Company objective, Melco is supporting the government’s efforts towards this. In coordination with the Macau Health Bureau and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Company has provided colleagues with education seminars. In addition, the Company continues to arrange shuttle transportation for colleagues to attend vaccination appointments and grants two full days of paid vaccine leave. The Company’s goal is to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community.

It opened the trading session at $17.49, the shares rose to $17.55 and dropped to $17.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLCO points out that the company has recorded -9.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 3275543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $22.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.52.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $3,256 million, or 40.10% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,623,173, which is approximately 0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,585,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.57 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $333.82 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -9.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 23,511,979 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 17,738,225 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 146,175,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,426,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,883,204 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,924,931 shares during the same period.