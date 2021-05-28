Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] Revenue clocked in at $1.41 billion, up 61.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Titan Machinery Inc. [NASDAQ: TITN] gained 23.90% or 6.11 points to close at $31.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1991515 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021.

– Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 20.1% to $372.7 million -.

– GAAP EPS for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $0.47 and Adjusted EPS was $0.46 -.

It opened the trading session at $27.70, the shares rose to $32.14 and dropped to $27.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TITN points out that the company has recorded 63.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -235.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 160.40K shares, TITN reached to a volume of 1991515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TITN shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TITN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan Machinery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $18 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Machinery Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Machinery Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TITN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TITN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TITN stock

Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.08. With this latest performance, TITN shares gained by 21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TITN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.64 for Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.84, while it was recorded at 26.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Titan Machinery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for TITN is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, TITN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] managed to generate an average of $8,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Titan Machinery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Machinery Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TITN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan Machinery Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]

There are presently around $424 million, or 76.50% of TITN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TITN stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,782,808, which is approximately -1.615% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,428,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.5 million in TITN stocks shares; and GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $29.72 million in TITN stock with ownership of nearly -15.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Machinery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Machinery Inc. [NASDAQ:TITN] by around 2,746,872 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,980,804 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,859,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,587,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TITN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,074 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 836,161 shares during the same period.