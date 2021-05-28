Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] is 73.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] traded at a high on 05/27/21, posting a 6.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.29. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL Study Evaluating TMB-001 in Congenital Ichthyosis.

– Company plans to ask for end-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA by end of 2021 -.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that it is completing patient enrollment in the Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001, a topical pharmaceutical composition of isotretinoin, in patients with moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (CI) on May 31, 2021 in order to move forward with Phase 3 trial planning.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1369263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.02%.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $47.90 million, with 37.13 million shares outstanding and 31.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 1369263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has TMBR stock performed recently?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -20.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6078, while it was recorded at 1.2300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3598 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Insider trade positions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.00% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 102,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TMBR stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $65000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -68.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 352,727 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 133,020 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 73,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,724 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 20,641 shares during the same period.