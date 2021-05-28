The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is 22.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] gained 1.05% or 0.54 points to close at $52.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6520950 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. (BNY Trade) (Hamilton, Bermuda) and The Hamilton Insurance Corp. (Hamilton) (Melville, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect BNY Trade’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). In addition, the ratings also reflect Hamilton’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

It opened the trading session at $52.21, the shares rose to $52.69 and dropped to $51.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BK points out that the company has recorded 28.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, BK reached to a volume of 6520950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $52.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BK stock. On November 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 42 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 233.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.56.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.99, while it was recorded at 51.62 for the last single week of trading, and 41.91 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $37,582 million, or 84.80% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,154,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.17 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 51,064,787 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 63,653,561 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 614,181,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,899,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,112,780 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 16,214,479 shares during the same period.